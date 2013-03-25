Beauty Buzz: Sitting Close to Your Computer Causes Acne, Kim Kardashian Praises Tanning Beds, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The fact that the Kardashian’s are launching yet another product line isn’t exactly news, but Kim went ahead and said that tanning beds were great for psorias (her skin condition) which is sure to cause some sort of uproar. [Daily Makeover]

2. If you tend to sit close to your laptop (and let your hair fall in your face) it may be one of the reasons for acne breakouts. [Glamour]

3. Drew Barrymore was brave enough to let Jimmy Fallon draw all over her face with her new beauty line, Flower, the other night on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and the results are well, special. [People StyleWatch]

4. Still looking for a way to change up your hair for spring? Find some ombre inspiration no matter what your hair color is. [Teen Vogue]

5. Crazy about the trendy half moon manicure but want to try something new? We’re loving this polka-dotted take on the half moon. [Popsugar Beauty]

Image via Istock