Beauty Buzz: Shu Uemura Releases Limited-Edition Oils, Brazilian Waxes Can Cause STIs, More

1. Shu Uemura has released limited-edition packaging for five of its best-selling cleansing oils. [Style.com]

2. While you may be itching for a tan with warmer weather coming, not everyone looks good with one. Here are a bunch of celebs who in fact look better without it. [Daily Makeover]

3. Dove’s latest male shampoo ad is a bit strange, and is ruffling a few female feathers. [HuffPost Style]

4. Find out what OPI Founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann’s three must-have nail polish shades are. [Birchbox]

5. Brazilian waxes can apparently put you at risk for a certain kind of STI. The more you know … [Allure]