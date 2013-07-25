Beauty Buzz: Shakira Named Crest’s First Celeb Face, One Direction Launching Makeup, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz
1. Looking for SOME way to celebrate the Royal Baby? Do it through nail art, obviously. [Popsugar Beauty]
2. One Direction has announced that their launching a makeup collection, clearly looking to one-up Justin Bieber’s fragrance success. [Fashionista]
3. Here are ten genius ways to change your hair without cutting it. [DailyMakeover]
4. Shakira has been named the new global ambassdor of Crest 3D, making her the first-ever celebrity face for the brand. [Press Release]
5. And finally, in Royal Baby news, the baby name has been officially revealed: George Alexander Louis. [StyleCaster]
Image via NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images