Beauty Buzz: Sephora Is Launching an App for Contouring, Fixing Common Makeup Mistakes, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Your favorite beauty superstore Sephora is launching a personalized beauty app that will teach you how to contour. [WWD]

2. How to quickly fix the most common makeup mistakes. [Daily Makeover]

3. Three fragrances you’ll want to know about if you’re into the smell of rain.

[Into the Gloss]

4. A brief history of how lashes—and the style of wearing them—have changed through time. [Marie Claire]

5. A textured ponytail tutorial that will have you breaking out that crimping iron once again. [The Beauty Department]