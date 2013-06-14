Beauty Buzz: Send a Burberry Digital Kiss, Update Your French Mani, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Taylor Swift won the coveted Celebrity of the Year award at the Fragrance Foundation’s FiFi Awards this year. [Style.com]

2. Burberry has teamed up with Google to help you send digital “Kisses” around the world – who will you be sending your kiss to? [Burberry]

3. Bacne is simply well, gross. And unfortunately a difficult battle. Find out how one girl has put up a fight with this pesky problem. [Allure]

4. Both Dianna Agron and Anna Kendrick have debuted hair changes lately, opting for lighter locks. [People StyleWatch]

5. Since the French manicure is so blah, update it now with these tips and tricks! [Daily Makeover]