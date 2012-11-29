Beauty Buzz: Selita Ebanks Retires from Victoria’s Secret, Katy Perry Inks Deal With Coty, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Selita Ebanks has announced that she’ll be retiring her wings as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Celebratory burger and fries, anyone? [The Cut]

2. Curious about the diamond dust nail polish trend? Get all the details here. [Birchbox]

3. Katy Perry just signed a deal with beauty firm Coty Inc. to create a signature line of fragrances. Sounds like a teenage dream to us. [WWD]

4. Evangeline Lilly is the latest celeb to hop on the short hair trend bandwagon. What do you think of her new ‘do? [People Style Watch]

5. Hair looking a little dull? Put some shine into your strands with products found in your kitchen. [Bella Sugar]

Image via Smart Galleries