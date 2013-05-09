Beauty Buzz: Scientists May Be Able to Treat Gray Hair, Sneak Peek of New Marc Jacobs Nail Polish, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Marc Jacobs’ beauty team has leaked another polish color in their upcoming line, as well as the official launch date – August 9th. [Instagram]

2. Scientists may have actually found a treatment for gray hair that will actually work, and that can restore the normal pigmentation to your hair. [Allure]

3. Matthew Williamson is the latest designer to team up with a beauty line, joining forces with Benefit Cosmetics on a makeup palette called The Rich Is Back, debuting at Sephora this month. [WWD]

4. With bikini season on the horizon, here are ten unconventional ways to treat those pesky bumps. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to dye her hair, going blonde for the warmer season. [Daily Makeover]