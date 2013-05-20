Beauty Buzz: Scientists May Be Able to Create a Drug to Change Your Hair, Marc Jacobs Eyeliner News, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Marc Jacobs has been releasing even more scoop on his upcoming beauty line, gushing about his “blackest black” eyeliner. [Grazia]

2. Kerastase has officially announced their new styling range (with Kate Moss as the face) will be hitting stores in August. [WWD]

3. We can’t get enough of this colorful French manicure trend, and are dying to try out a variety of colors. [Birchbox]

4. Illamasqua has created a gel-like product called Hydra Veil, meant to help prep or reactivate your makeup after a long day. [Style.com]

5. Scientists may be close to cracking the code on a medication that could change the shape of your hair follicle, and thus your hair texture. [NY Times]

Image via Grazia