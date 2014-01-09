Beauty Buzz: Behind the Scenes of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Add Texture to Your Ponytail, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Apparently the majority of women think guys wear too much fragrance – do you agree? [The Cut]

2. Go behind-the-scenes of a day on set with the “Pretty Little Liars” ladies – as they perfect that whole “scared” look. [Rolling Stone]

3. Sick of your boring ponytail? Add some texture to it with these tips. [Makeup.com]

4. Don’t have time to head to the salon but still want some good looking toes? Here’s how to DIY a salon-worthy pedi at home. [Daily Makeover]

5. Here are healthy lunch ideas that actually don’t suck, in case this was part of your New Year’s resolution. [StyleCaster]

Image via Rolling Stone