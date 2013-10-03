Beauty Buzz: Behind the Scenes With Penelope Cruz, Kylie Jenner’s Blue Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lancome takes us behind the scenes with Penelope Cruz as she shoots her latest fragrance campaign, for Tresor Lumineuse. [Lancome]

2. Kylie Jenner dyed the bottom of her hair blue (first bleaching it out, then dyeing it) with the help of a friend – DIY Jenner-style! [HuffPo]

3. Jennifer Lawrence talks about being called fat (and being told to diet for her career) in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK. [E! News]

4. Here are 8 makeup tricks to slim your face (that’s how the stars look so good)! [Daily Makeover]

5. Now that Paris Fashion Week has come to an end, check out all of the fabulous celeb beauty looks that graced the front rows. [Popsugar Beauty]

