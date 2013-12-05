Beauty Buzz: Behind the Scenes With Kerry Washington, Impressive Eye Makeup Art, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Neutrogena takes us behind the scenes of their new campaign with Kerry Washington. [YouTube]

2. Julianne Hough got hair extensions, which makes us very, very sad. [People StyleWatch]

3. Lea Michele stunned with a textured, full braid for L’Oreal’s Women Of Worth event and we want to copy it ASAP. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. We’ve been impressed by eye makeup before, but these artists have taken it to a whole new level. [Jezebel]

5. Gorgeous and simple ways to style your pixie cut, now that you’ve jumped on to the trend. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Jezebel