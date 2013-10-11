Beauty Buzz: Scar Jo Cuddles Up to Matthew McConaughey, Master the Crown Braid, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The gorgeous Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey star in the latest fragrance campaign for Dolce & Gabbana’s The One. [Dolce&Gabbana]

2. Amazon launched a prestige beauty site, so you can now get your groceries, books and Burberry all in one place. [WWD]

3. Celebrities can be frugal too! Learn some of their best beauty tips, on the cheap. [Daily Makeover]

4. Learn how to master the crown braid, at long last with these tips. [NYT]

5. Four tips for a curly haircut, before you hit the salon. [Makeup.com]

