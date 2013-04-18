Beauty Buzz: Sarah Hyland & Sienna Miller Got Bangs, Rita Ora Sports Ears On Elle, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Both Sarah Hyland and Sienna Miller got new bangs to welcome in spring, showing off blunt and wispy bangs, respectively the other night. [Glamour]

2. Rita Ora’s “Elle” cover has the singer sporting Mickey Mouse ears, an interesting look for the bodacious blonde. [People StyleWatch]

3. Tory Burch will finally be releasing her namesake fragrance come this fall. [WWD]

4. Find out how to know when you should be tossing out your skin care products. [The Fashion Spot]

5. Have you been afraid to go for that trendy chop? Check out this real girl makeover to give you that final push. [Daily Makeover]