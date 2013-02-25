Beauty Buzz: Sarah Hyland is the Face of Calgon, Serge Normant Teaches Us How to Get Big Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Sarah Hyland of “Modern Family” has been named the face of a new Calgon line, hoping to bring the brand to a younger demographic. [WWD]

2. “Girls” star Zosia Mamet – you know, everyone’s favorite character Shoshanna – has dyed her hair blonde. [Glamour]

3. Legendary hairstylist Serge Normant (who touches the tresses of Blake Lively, Gisele and Julia Roberts) teaches us how to get big hair like the celebs. [Birchbox]

4. Learn how to get your best beauty rest with these tips. [Allure]

5. Natalie Portman frolics in a fountain (and bed of roses) in her new ad for Miss Doir’s ‘La vie en rose’ directed by Sofia Coppola. [YouTube]