Beauty Buzz: Rose McGowan Goes Blonde, Khloe Kardashian Explains Khroma Name, More

Danielle Emig
by

Collect Kisses For The Troops Event

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1.”Charmed” star Rose McGowan switched up her brunette hair for a very blonde hue. [US Weekly]

2. Love glitter nail polish but hate taking it off? Follow these steps to easily remove it! [Glamour]

3. The Kardashians launched their beauty line, Khroma, but Michael Rey who owns Chroma is suing them for stealing his name. Khloe Kardashian explains Khroma and where the name came from. [Racked]

4. Have a love for everything Chanel and nail art? You can now copy the famous tweed fabric on your nails with these steps. [Huffington Post]

5. Great news if you love “Gossip Girl” and have a lot of money: you can now buy Blair’s headbands for the low price of $4,000. [Fashionista]

Photo via Getty Images

