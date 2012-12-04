Beauty Buzz: Rose McGowan Goes Blonde, Khloe Kardashian Explains Khroma Name, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1.”Charmed” star Rose McGowan switched up her brunette hair for a very blonde hue. [US Weekly]

2. Love glitter nail polish but hate taking it off? Follow these steps to easily remove it! [Glamour]

3. The Kardashians launched their beauty line, Khroma, but Michael Rey who owns Chroma is suing them for stealing his name. Khloe Kardashian explains Khroma and where the name came from. [Racked]

4. Have a love for everything Chanel and nail art? You can now copy the famous tweed fabric on your nails with these steps. [Huffington Post]

5. Great news if you love “Gossip Girl” and have a lot of money: you can now buy Blair’s headbands for the low price of $4,000. [Fashionista]

Photo via Getty Images