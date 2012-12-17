Beauty Buzz: Rita Ora’s Must-Have Red Lipstick, Jonathan Adler & BareMinerals, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Rita Ora dishes on her beauty must-haves (including her favorite red lipstick), style icons and indulgences. [Birchbox Blog]

2. Find out how to look like the gorgeous Georgia May Jagger with tips from her beauty team. [Who What Wear]

3. Are you using your beauty products correctly? Here are 7 that you could be using wrong. [Bellasugar]

4. Jonathan Adler is collaborating on a collection with BareMinerals. [Elle News]

5. Another Trump is entering the fragrance world, with Ivanka Trump launching her own scent. [WWD]

[Image via Smart Galleries/Tim Whitby]