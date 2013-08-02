Beauty Buzz: Rihanna’s Latest Haircut, Kate Hudson’s Smokey Eye Secret, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. For the month of August, Maybelline’s Great Lash will be available in six fun colors – get ’em while they’re hot! [Glamour]

2. Diane Kruger’s first interview for her skin care campaign for Chanel is out, and it’s of course nothing short of perfection. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Have you ever watched a cartoon and thought to yourself, “This character needs to see a colorist ASAP”? Well, just in case, here are expert color tips for cartoon characters, just because. [Beauty Blitz]

4. Rihanna has cut her hair once again, showing off what may be some natural locks? [Instagram]

5. Learn Kate Hudson’s trick to the perfect smokey eye. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Instagram