Beauty Buzz: Rihanna’s “Nude” Ad Deemed Too Nude for Stores, butter LONDON Collabs With Goop, More

1. Nicki Minaj bleeds in pink to turn the entire black world into color, obviously, for her Pink Friday fragrance commercial. [E Online]

2. In the latest Goop collaboration, butter LONDON has teamed up with Gywneth on three gorgeous shades. [Goop]

3. Clinique partners with model Petra Nemcova to build schools with her charity, Happy Hearts. [Allure]

4. Rihanna’s third scent, Nude, will hit stores on Black Friday, but stores have already decided that ad was inappropriate and a new one has been created. [WWD]

5. The gorgeous Liv Tyler shares the beauty advice that she would have given to herself as a teen. [Teen Vogue]