Beauty Buzz: Rihanna Channels Scary Spice AND Ginger Spice, More

1. Rihanna’s ever-changing hair is also channeling some 90s steez, with this arguable very Scary/Ginger Spice power ‘do. [MTV]

2. If the thing you hate most about going to sleep is how it’s going to destroy your current hairstyle, Refinery 29 has your solution. [Refinery 29]

3. Kylie Jenner’s Coachella coif is giving us some serious Nicole Richie vibes. [Popsugar]

4. Ever wonder how your trainer works out? (they do, believe it or not) Here’s some helpful fitness tips from trainers’ trainings. [Daily Makeover]

5. We waste 5 gallons of water a day just by washing our faces! Kristen Bell shows you how she’s ditching her face-washing routine to conserve water. [Byrdie]