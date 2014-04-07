Beauty Buzz: Ricky’s Founder Has Opened New Beauty Store, Prada Candy to Launch New Scent, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Are you washing your hair wrong? A woman experimented with using conditioner before shampoo on her hair and claimed that it made her hair glossier and frizz-free. [Daily Makeover]

2. The founder of Ricky’s, Ricky Kenig, has opened a new beauty store, Kenig + Alcone, dedicated solely to hair and makeup, with hard-to-find brands for beauty fanatics. [Fashionista]

3. Hairstylist Sam McKnight is launching a line of hair accessories made of fun materials like bright acetate and Swarovski crystals. [Allure]

4. Prada Candy is launching its third iteration of the scent with Florale later this week. [WWD]

5. L’Oreal Paris is set to launch a new at-home hair dye that can be reused due to its packaging (and won’t need to be mixed)! [WWD]

Image via Fashionista