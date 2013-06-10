Beauty Buzz: Revlon Teams Up With Marchesa On New Line, Sun Damage Explained, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. If you were wondering what Lauren Conrad uses to get her perfect beach waves (or what any of her favorite beauty products are), stop wondering. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Finally! A complete explanation of vitamin D, sun damage and skin cancer. [The Cut]

3. Jennifer Aniston’s yoga instructor spilled all the details of Jen’s workouts and how she gets that killer bod. [Allure]

4. Revlon is teaming up with Marchesa on a new line, complete with nail art stickers. Would you wear them? [WWD]

5. Getting a little bored at the gym? Here are five ways to take your fitness routine outdoors. [Daily Makeover]

Image via iStock