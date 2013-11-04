Beauty Buzz: Reflect on the Best ‘Staches for Movember, 8 Weird Things About Brows, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. It’s officially Movember! Here are 12 men who made the mustache “cool.” [StyleCaster]

2. We may be in love with our brows, but do you know everything about them? Here are 8 weird things you may not know. [Daily Makeover]

3. Kristen Chenoweth also joined the pixie club, chopping off her hair last week (and it looks gorge)! [People StyleWatch]

4. Francois Nars is releasing a personal photography book called “Faery Lands: Tahit”i this month full of gorgeous photos captured from his island, Motu Tane. [Press Release]

5. Gwyneth Paltrow has even more dreams – she’d love to own a holistic spa some day, apparently. [Racked]