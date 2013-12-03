Beauty Buzz: Reese Witherspoon Gets a Bob, 7 Shadow Mistakes We All Make, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Reese Witherspoon went for an even shorter chop this weekend, cutting her hair up to a chin-length bob, and we’re loving the new look. [People StyleWatch]

2. Here are 7 eyeshadow mistakes we all make – and should stop making, now. [Daily Makeover]

3. Is your beauty routine ready for the cold weather? Here are 5 ways to change it up to make sure it is. [Makeup.com]

4. Revlon’s Skinlights will be making a comeback this January – so you no longer have to try to buy them off the eBay black market. [Style.com]

5. We spend a lot of money on a great dye job, so don’t let your color fade on you. Here’s 5 ways to get long-lasting color. [Teen Vogue]

Photo via Andreas Kuehn/Stone Collection