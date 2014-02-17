StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Recreate Your Favorite Movie Makeovers, Cartier Launches New Scent, More

Rachel Adler
by
Romantic Movies

Photo by Jeﬀ Thibodeau

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Recreate some of your favorite movie makeovers with these tips and tricks. [Daily Makeover]

2. Cartier’s latest fragrance is inspired by the house’s iconic symbol, the panther. [WWD]

3. The ‘Nailympics’ are off and running, and you will not believe the creations that are being made. [USA Today]

4. Want to lose a few pounds? Here are the best apps to help you get the job done. [StyleCaster]

5. Selena Gomez went back to her longer locks, opting for extensions this past week. [People StyleWatch]

