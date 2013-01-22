Beauty Buzz: Raquel Zimmerman Stars in Marni Ad, Stop Hair Breakage, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn how to stop your hair from breaking off at the ends with these tips. [Bellasugar]

2. Raquel Zimmerman stars in Marni’s new fragrance video, the first for the designer scent. [The Cut]

3. A salon in LA is offering to make your hair healthier and shinier by mixing bull testicle broth into your hair mask. There are no words. [Allure]

4. Learn how to finally get that salon-worthy manicure at home. [Real Beauty]

5. Halle Berry, Emma Stone, and Olivia Wilde all star in their first Revlon commercial together. [People StyleWatch]