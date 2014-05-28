Beauty Buzz: How to Protect Yourself From Sunspots, Nikki Reed Lightens Up, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Now that summer is officially here, learn everything you need to know about sunspots – and how to protect yourself from them. [Byrdie]



2. Nikki Reed lightened up her locks (post-divorce) to a brighter ombre hue, but it’s apparently for her movie, “The Sunday Horse.” [Daily Makeover]

3. Wella Professionals has developed a salon product called Color.id which will allow stylists to no longer use foils when coloring hair (and varying colors won’t bleed!) [Press Release]

4. Here are 8 surprising facts that you never knew about eyeliner, so now you’ll know. [Makeup.com]

5. Looking for updo ideas that still work on your short hair? Look no further. [The Beauty Department]