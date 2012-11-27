Beauty Buzz: Plaid Nail Art, Get Rid of Holiday Weight, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz
1. Find out how to battle those extra pounds you most likely put on (or just added bloat) from your Thanksgiving feast from the lovely ladies at Blueprint. [Elle News]
2. We’re all addicted to our makeup cleansing wipes at this point, but do you know if you’re actually using them correctly? [Allure]
3. Learn how to create a plaid manicure inspired by Disney’s “Brave.” [Teen Vogue]
4. Do you ever clean your lipstick? After reading this article, you may start. [Beautylish]
5. There is now a web site for skin care coaching from estheticians such as Renee Rouleau. [NY Times]