StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Perricone MD Creates Makeup That’s Good For Your Skin, Hilary Duff Goes Platinum, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Perricone MD Creates Makeup That’s Good For Your Skin, Hilary Duff Goes Platinum, More

Rachel Adler
by

Perricone MD

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Perricone MD is launching a hybrid line of “No Makeup Skincare” once again trying to create makeup products that are better for your skin. [WWD]

2. Jewelry brand Chloe + Isabel is now launching a fragrance. [WWD]

3. Seven different ways to wear white eyeliner, because you need to know. [Daily Makeover]

4. Hilary Duff is now a platinum blonde, and we’re kind of loving it. [Glamour]

5. Want perfectly undone hair? Learn which products you need to get the look. [Popsugar Beauty]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share