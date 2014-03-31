Beauty Buzz: Perricone MD Creates Makeup That’s Good For Your Skin, Hilary Duff Goes Platinum, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Perricone MD is launching a hybrid line of “No Makeup Skincare” once again trying to create makeup products that are better for your skin. [WWD]

2. Jewelry brand Chloe + Isabel is now launching a fragrance. [WWD]

3. Seven different ways to wear white eyeliner, because you need to know. [Daily Makeover]

4. Hilary Duff is now a platinum blonde, and we’re kind of loving it. [Glamour]

5. Want perfectly undone hair? Learn which products you need to get the look. [Popsugar Beauty]