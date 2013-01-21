Beauty Buzz: Make Up For Ever Partners With Christina Ricci, “The Barbie” Plastic Surgery, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Make Up For Ever is partnering with Christina Ricci on a custom makeup bag in honor of the kick-off of their Make Up School tour beginning February 1st, in which they’ll be allowing consumers to bring them their makeup bags and they’ll teach them how to use the products that they already own. [PR Release]

2. Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in neon hues on the cover of February’s “Nylon.” [E! News]

3. Find out why you should be slathering on the sunscreen throughout the winter months. [Bellasugar]

4. Stolen handbags, on average, total a loss of $275 worth of makeup. Another good reason to protect your bags, ladies. [Daily Mail]

5. So in rather unpleasant news, women who get vaginal rejuvenation surgery are requesting “The Barbie” which is basically asking to have your va-jay-jay look plastic and smooth like Barbie’s. [Jezebel]