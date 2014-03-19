Beauty Buzz: Paleo Diet May Be Worse Than Smoking, Katie Holmes Got Bangs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Amanda Seyfried covers this month’s “W” looking amazing, and making us all want a cat eye ASAP. [Huffington Post]

2. A new study as found that the trendy Paleo Diet is as bad for you as smoking is. Pass the carbs, please. [StyleCaster]

3. Katie Holmes is currently rocking bangs to bring in the spring season, and we’re loving the new look. [People StyleWatch]

4. Need some inspiration for all of your events and parties on your social calendar? Look no further. [Daily Makeover]

5. Sick and tired of your dark spots? Get rid of them with this new product from Verso. [Style.com]

Image via Nicole S. Young/Getty Images