Beauty Buzz: Oprah Likes to Use Foreskin On Her Face, Gucci Guilty Black Revs Up to Launch, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Oprah has angered a group of Canadians because she likes to use a beauty product with a main ingredient of foreskin. First of all gross, secondly, personal preference we guess? [Jezebel]

2. Gucci’s latest fragrance launch makes the Guilty scent even naughtier with Gucci Guilty Black. [WWD]

3. If you want to get on board with the bang trend, learn which hairstyles work the best with bangs. [Allure]

4. Learn how to fake perfect, model-worthy bone structure with this little tip. [Glamour]

5. And because we all love to gaze at Haute Couture photos, here’s a recap of the scenes from Spring 2013 Paris Haute Couture. [T Magazine]