Beauty Buzz: Olivia Wilde is New Face of Avon Scent, Beauty Gurus PixiWoo Share Their Must Haves, More

Beauty Buzz: Olivia Wilde is New Face of Avon Scent, Beauty Gurus PixiWoo Share Their Must Haves, More

Rachel Adler
by

Olivia Wilde Avon

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Actress Olivia Wilde has been named the new face of their fragrance trio, “Today. Tomorrow. Always.” [Avon Press Release]

2. So dark lipstick is a thing, we get it. But, how  can you wear it correctly? Here are the true Do’s and Don’ts of the look. [Makeup.com]

3. The beauty gurus behind YouTube phenomenon PixiWoo share their beauty must-haves. [DailyMakeover]

4. Did you know you could mix up your own eyeliner at home? Now you do. [The Beauty Department]

5. Makeup legend Pat McGrath weighs in on what she really thinks about nail art – and where she thinks it comes from. [Glamour]

