Beauty Buzz: Olivia Wilde is New Face of Avon Scent, Beauty Gurus PixiWoo Share Their Must Haves, More

1. Actress Olivia Wilde has been named the new face of their fragrance trio, “Today. Tomorrow. Always.” [Avon Press Release]

2. So dark lipstick is a thing, we get it. But, how can you wear it correctly? Here are the true Do’s and Don’ts of the look. [Makeup.com]

3. The beauty gurus behind YouTube phenomenon PixiWoo share their beauty must-haves. [DailyMakeover]

4. Did you know you could mix up your own eyeliner at home? Now you do. [The Beauty Department]

5. Makeup legend Pat McGrath weighs in on what she really thinks about nail art – and where she thinks it comes from. [Glamour]

Image Courtesy of Avon