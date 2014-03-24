Beauty Buzz: Olivia Munn’s Beauty Secrets, Ireland Baldwin Now Has Blue Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Giambattista Valli has teamed up with Cire Trudon to launch a line of candles in April. [WWD]

2. Get all of the secrets on some of Beyonce’s most iconic makeup moments from one of her personal makeup artists (“Single Ladies” and “Drunk In Love” and more!) [ITG]

3. Madonna has released a strange promotional video for her new Japanese skin care line, MDNA. [Daily Makeover]

4. After becoming the latest spokesperson for Proactiv, Olivia Munn shares her skin care secrets and must-haves. [Style.com]

5. Ireland Baldwin has already changed up her purple hair and dyed it blue. [People StyleWatch]

Photo via Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic