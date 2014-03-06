StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: "Oil Pulling" Is All the Rage, How to Wear Bold Lipstick During the Day, More

Beauty Buzz: “Oil Pulling” Is All the Rage, How to Wear Bold Lipstick During the Day, More

Rachel Adler
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Everyone loves a bold lipstick, but the look can be hard to pull off during the day. Learn how to make it daytime appropriate. [Makeup.com]

2. Demi Lovato, no stranger to the hair color game, showed off new pink strands and a half-shaved head the other night. [People StyleWatch]

3. Learn how to keep your hands young forever and ever (and ever). [Daily Makeover]

4. Swishing oil around in your mouth is a thing – and it may be worth looking into for your health. [StyleCaster]

5. Guerlain has launched a fragrance called “Eau de Cashmere,” because cashmere equals luxury, right? [The Cut]

Image by Cultura RM/Philip Lee Harvey

