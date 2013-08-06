Beauty Buzz: Nina Dobrev Covers Cosmo, Nails Inc. Launches Gel Effect Polish, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Nina Dobrev is on the cover of September’s Cosmo, making everyone jealous of her legs (and dishing on her fab single life). [Cosmo]

2. Nails Inc. is launching a “gel effect” polish line this fall, giving you the look of gel, without the UV lamp. [SheFinds]

3. Since Beyonce is basically everything, here is Bey’s diet to know everything she eats while she’s on tour. [StyleCaster]

4. Find the best eye makeup for your eye shape with these easy tips. [Daily Makeover]

5. Naomi Watts has been rocking some pink streaks in her hair for her new movie, “St Vincent De Van Nuys” and we’re not sure what to think of it. How about you? [Glamour]