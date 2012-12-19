Beauty Buzz: Nicole Richie’s Beauty Trick, Lazy Girl’s Guide to the Holidays, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn how to add just a touch of color into your eye makeup, without going overboard. [Bellasugar]

2. Nicole Richie reveals her best beauty trick, plus the beauty products she can’t possibly live without. [Birchbox Blog]

3. Nina Werman, founder of Valley Nails, talks all things nail art (including how to make it last). [Elle News]

4. Here’s a lazy girl’s guide to looking good over the holiday’s, because everyone needs one. [Glamour]

5. Here are a variety of different ways that you can MacGyver your eyeshadow into different beauty products. Now you know. [Daily Makeover]