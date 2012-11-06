Beauty Buzz: Nicole Richie’s Faux Bob, Trendiest Nail Colors for Fall, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Want to test a bob before you actually chop off your hair? Take a cue from Nicole Richie and try this faux bob, which can be achieved with medium or long hair. [Bellasugar]

2. Lindsay Lohan is sporting a new hair color…that’s not so hot. [Glamour]

3. Get your hands on these 10 trendiest nail colors for fall (and these colors are way more fun than neutral nails). [Birchbox]

4. Several brands are creating limited edition beauty gift sets for the holidays that look like candy bars, coincidence? See Lorac’s “Eye Candy” set and the gift set that Too Faced is selling. [Racked]

5. This hair product may be missing from your beauty collection, even if you have long hair: pomade. [Allure]

Photo via Getty Images