Beauty Buzz: Nicki Minaj’s Viva Glam Lipstick #1 Seller Of All Time, White Nail Polish On the Rise, More

1. Nicki Minaj’s MAC Viva Glam lipstick is the #1 seller of all time for the brand’s Viva Glam initiative. [MTV Style]

2. Didn’t feel like washing your hair today? Here are 10 hairstyles for your dirty hair. [Daily Makeover]

3. Pharrell apparently learned how to care for his skin from supermodel Naomi Campbell. Smart man. [MissInfo.TV]

4. A company in Scotland has discovered how to genetically determine if you will produce a redhead baby. [Allure]

5. White nail polish has been popping up everywhere this spring, with our latest sighting being on Kim K herself. [Glamour]

Photo via Twitter