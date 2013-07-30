Beauty Buzz: Nicki Minaj Reveals New Fall Fragrance, Essie Launching Gel Polish, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Go behind-the-scenes of Michelle Williams’ jaw-dropping Louis Vuitton ad campaign. [StyleCaster]

2. Nicki Minaj has released the bottle image for her new fall fragrance, Minajesty, which “smells like a passionate love affair.” [Twitter]

3. The fan-fare around nail art may be dying down, according to a recent study. While sales are still high, the pace of growth overall has started to fall. [The Cut]

4. Learn how to whiten your teeth without using whitening strips. [Daily Makeover]

5. Essie will finally be launching a gel polish line come fall. [Racked]

