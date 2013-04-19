Beauty Buzz: Naya Rivera Strips Down for “Allure”, Julianne Moore’s Gorgeous Natural Look For “T”, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The body issue for “Allure” is coming to newsstands, and actresses such as Clare Bowen, Naya Rivera and Jennifer Morrison have bared all for the mag. [Allure]

2. Julianne Moore looks gorgeous on the cover of “T Magazine” for their Spring Design issue, sporting frizzy red hair and flecks of brown. [T Magazine]

3. Think you know everything about celebrities? Here are 9 random beauty lines from your favorite celebs, that you’ve probably never even heard of. [Daily Makeover]

4. Find out why you should give serums a chance this season. [Birchbox]

5. Cloth facial masks are allt he rage, but there are a ton of different kinds – learn which one you should use for your skin type. [Popsugar Beauty]