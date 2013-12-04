Beauty Buzz: NARS Releases Miami Gift Set, 10 Passive Aggressive Holiday Gifts, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Just in time for Art Basel, NARS released a NARS Loves Miami Gift Set with the best-selling shades from Miami. [NARS]

2. Here are 10 passive aggressive holiday gifts, for when you can’t really say how you feel, but can gift it instead. [Daily Makeover]

3. Having skin freak outs post-Thanksgiving? Fix them, fast, with these tips. [Allure]

4. Considering the gorgeous new Chanel nail polishes (Cosmic and Magic) sold out pretty much immediately, here are some alternatives. [Glamour]

5. And, here are 31 things to do before December 31st – like get a professional blowout, obviously. [The Vivant]

Courtesy Image