Beauty Buzz: NARS Goes Across the Pond This Fashion Week, Nicole Richie Does the Chop, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn why you really need to get on the CC Cream bandwagon. [Bellasugar]

2. Nicole Richie joined the gang of girls going for the crop, showing off her just-above-the-shoulders bob the other day. [People StyleWatch]

3. NARS’ has extended it’s backstage beauty reach across the pond, confirming a working relationship with Erdem for the fall season. [Style.com]

4. Theories as to why Uma Thurman may not look like Uma Thurman anymore … [The Cut]

5. Our favorite celebrities have been donning gorgeous red lips while they sit front row at couture fashion week. [Daily Makeover]

[Image via People StyleWatch]