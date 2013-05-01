Beauty Buzz: Rihanna Teams Up With MAC For Lipstick, Downton Abbey is Getting a Beauty Line, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Rihanna and MAC Cosmetics teamed up for RiRi Woo lipstick, a cool red available exclusively online at MACCosmetics.com on May 2. [MAC Cosmetics]

2. “Downton Abbey” is getting a clothing and beauty line and we can barely contain our excitement. [Racked]

3. NARS Cosmetics is releasing a blush and bronzer duo, plus a NARS Hearts New York gift set launching May 1. Get excited! [NARS]



4. Can Botox treat depression? Here’s what one doctor is saying. [Allure]

5. Here are five entirely advisable ways to make a braided updo look more grown up. [Daily Makeover]

