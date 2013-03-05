Beauty Buzz: NARS Launches Satin Lip Pencils, Miley Cyrus May Have Blue Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh#BHbuzz

1. Miley Cyrus was spotted with blue-tinted hair the other day getting Twitter fans in a fuss, but apparently it’s just due to some over-use of Shimmer Lights on her platinum blonde locks. [People StyleWatch]

2. NARS has debuted their latest lip pencil, a Satin Lip Pencil. Learn how to use the new product with this how to video. [YouTube]

3. Have you seen the multi-colored pin curls that took place at Givenchy? Find out what went on behind-the-scenes. [Style.com]

4. White model’s arms were painted black on the runways at A.F. Vandevorst – yikes. [The Cut]

5. The 20 most annoying beauty problems, now solved. [InStyle]