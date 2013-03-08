Beauty Buzz: Naomi Watts Got a New Haircut, Dove’s Latest Attempt to Delete Photoshop, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Naomi Watts is the latest star to chop her locks, and we know you want all the details on the cut. [Allure]

2. Dove’s latest addition to it’s Real Beauty campaign is all about catching Photoshoppers in the act, and here’s must-see video. [YouTube]

3. Meet the hairstylist who makes the rookie models look like veterans during Fashion Month. [The Cut]

4. Kate Moss just landed a 60th Anniversary cover, but the magazine name may surprise you. [Herald Sun]

5. Need a manicure? Read these nail salon nightmare stories first to learn how to avoid them. [Huffington Post]