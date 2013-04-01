Beauty Buzz: Nail Wrap Collab Gaining Buzz On Kickstarter, Dita Von Teese Gives Retro Makeup Tips, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. With Kickstarter gaining a big boost with the news of the “Veronica Mars” movie, we recently discovered Scratch, a collaborative effort of artists designing nail polish wraps. Donate to the cause so we can get our hands on these cute designs! [Kickstarter]

2. Kate Upton has landed her first beauty contract, as the spokeswoman for Gilette’s men razors. [NYDN]

3. Learn how to properly apply foundation with a flawless finish. [Elle]

4. Dita Von Teese gives her three rules for wearing retro lipstick, and she’s obviously the expert. [E! News]

5. Want to get in shape quick? An expert gives his secrets for slimming down. [Daily Makeover]