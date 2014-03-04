Beauty Buzz: Your Nail Art Personality, Engagement Photo Tips, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn what your nail art personality is – from chevron to watercolor – with this fun beauty quiz. [Makeup.com]

2. Did you just get engaged? Before you get the photos taken, read these makeup tips for better engagement photos. [Daily Makeover]

3. Lupita Nyong’o’s headband at the Oscars was a bit of a spur-0f-the-moment decision, and we love that it worked. [The Cut]

4. The models at Chloe kept the pastel trend going this season with soft, lilac eyelids. [Style.com]

5. Want to be a model? Learn how from “The Face” pro himself – Nigel Barker. [StyleCaster]