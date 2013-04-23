Beauty Buzz: Minka Kelly Goes Blonde, Early Morning Beauty Routine Tricks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz
1. Minka Kelly is the latest in the slew of celebrities to go for a drastic hair change for the warmer season (Jennifer Lawrence just chopped her hair off this weekend) and we’re into Minka’s new blonde hue – what say you? [People StyleWatch]
2. The ladies at Birchbox show us their early morning beauty routines, in an effort to help streamline yours. [YouTube]
3. Have you always gushed over actresses’ hair in your favorite films? Here are 10 of the most influential hairstyles from the movies. [Popsugar Beauty]
4. With warm weather coming, it’s time to prep your legs. Take these 10 steps to summer-ready legs! [Daily Makeover]
5. UV exposure is increasing as our ozone layer decreases, meaning that our risk of skin cancer continues to increase. [Allure]
More Beauty News From Beauty High:
Jennifer Lawrence Chops Her Hair Into a Lob
How to Clean Every Tool In Your Makeup Bag
101 Celebrity Beauty Secrets to Steal