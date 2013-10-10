StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: How to Get Miley Cyrus’s Body, Uniqlo Launches Hairstyles to Match Outfits, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: How to Get Miley Cyrus’s Body, Uniqlo Launches Hairstyles to Match Outfits, More

Rachel Adler
by

Miley Cyrus

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Miley’s pilates instructors spills on how she whips the star into shape (in her own private gym, of course). [People StyleWatch]

2. Just in time for Liverpool Fashion Week, models are being banned from using tanning beds in order to protect them from skin cancer. [HuffPo]

3. Uniqlo has launched a hairstyling micro site to help you learn how to do your hair to match their outfits. [Racked]

4. Here are six fun and unique ways to use special effects top coats. [Makeup.com]

5. Learn five new ways to wear a simple black hair ribbon to dress up your style. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share