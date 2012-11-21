Beauty Buzz: Miley Cyrus & January Jones Sport New Hairdos, Pop Up Brow Bar, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Miley Cyrus cut her hair even shorter, so now it’s less asymmetrical and funky. Do you think she pulls it off? [Glamour]

2. In other hair news, January Jones is now a brunette. [People StyleWatch]

3. Blink Brow Bar will be opening a pop up shop inside another British favorite, Topshop. Get your eyebrows attended to or choose a lash extension application. [Style.com]

4. Learn how to create your own Chanel inspired headband with this video tutorial. [Bellasugar]

5. Thanksgiving nail art that involves turkeys. [MTV Style]

[Image via @MileyCyrus]